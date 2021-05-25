Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 383,082 tonnes of cargo comprising 274,921 tonnes of import cargo and 108,161 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday (24-05-2021).

The total import cargo of 274,921 comprised of 141,258 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,456 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 27,203 tonnes of DAP and 103,004 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 108,161 tonnes comprised of 39,567 tonnes of containerized cargo, 53,242 tonnes of Clinkers, 8,842 tonnes of Cement, 6,510 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as 12421 containers were handled out of which 6163 were of imports and 6258 were of exports. 6163 import containers comprised of 1203 of 20s and 2357 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 123 of 40s. Export containers 6258 comprised of 710 of 20s and 457 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 784 of 20s and 1925 of 40s.

There were 11 ships namely Noro, Galaxy Ace, Cosco Europe, Hyundai Jakarta, Martorell, Oocl Guangzhou, Navig8 Sceptrum, MT Lahore, Teera BHUM and MTM Hudson currently at berths.

There were eight ships Northern Dexterity, Galaxy Ace, As Sicilia, Lady Henrietta, M.T. Shalamar, Moro, Martorell and ASL Fortune sailed off from Karachi Port on Monday.

There are 08 ships namely Al Mahboobah, MSC Samu, SL Tweety, You & Island Fertilizer, Chemroad Echo, X-Press Bardsey, Kota Nilam and Zi Jing Song Ore were expected on 25-05-2021.

Port Qasim

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, General Cargo, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, Great Century, MSC Samu and CMA CGM Otello sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Aurelia, Caesar and Zi Jing Song are expected to sail from LCT, FOTCO and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 141,276 tonnes, comprising 109,451 tonnes imports cargo and 31,825 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,585 Containers (1,910 TEUs imports and 1,675 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Sydney Eagle, Bhum Shin, Sea Helios, Tomson Gas and Xpress Bardsey & another ship, MSC Valencia carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Petroleum Gas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Monday (today), 24th May, while another container vessel, Maersk Brooklyn is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more Container ships, MSC Stella, Maersk Denver and Marry Star are due to arrive on Tuesday, 25th May-2021.

