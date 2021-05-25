ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 moves higher; Cineworld rises

Reuters 25 May 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained following a strong weekend opening after a months-long lockdown in the UK.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5% with consumer discretionary stocks, mainly Compass Group Plc, Flutter Entertainment and Entain rising between 2.2% and 2.7%.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP were also among the biggest risers on the index, rising 9.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%. Cineworld rose 3.2% after the world’s second-largest cinema chain said its UK cinemas pulled in more people than expected, helped by Sony Pictures’ animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.

After rising 9.1% in the first four months of this year on recovery optimism, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range in the past few sessions as concerns grew that central banks might pare back their support early as economies reopen and inflation picks up.

Kainos Group fell 1.8%, even after the digital services company posted a 124% jump in its annual adjusted pretax profit.

Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 0.9% after RBC cut its price target on the stock, while Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods climbed 5.9% after brokerages raised their price targets.

Globally, stocks struggled for momentum as investors awaited key US inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.

“Observers will be asking if this is the week the FTSE 100 finally pushes ahead of the 7,000 mark after a period of going backwards and forwards around this level,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

FTSE 100 Royal Dutch Shell FTSE 250 Compass Group Plc

FTSE 100 moves higher; Cineworld rises

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.