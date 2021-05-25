Chinese envoy meets Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday. Matters relating to cooperation between the two counties in the field of energy were discussed during the meeting.

Hammad Azhar reiterated Government of Pakistan firm commitment to further strengthen the existing close bilateral relations between the two counties. He expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two counties in the energy sector.

Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated Hammad Azhar on taking charge of Ministry of Energy. He said that China look forward to further enhance existing cooperation with Pakistan in the Energy Sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021