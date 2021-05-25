ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese envoy meets Azhar

Recorder Report 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday. Matters relating to cooperation between the two counties in the field of energy were discussed during the meeting.

Hammad Azhar reiterated Government of Pakistan firm commitment to further strengthen the existing close bilateral relations between the two counties. He expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two counties in the energy sector.

Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated Hammad Azhar on taking charge of Ministry of Energy. He said that China look forward to further enhance existing cooperation with Pakistan in the Energy Sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar Nong Rong ministry of energy Ambassador of China

Chinese envoy meets Azhar

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.