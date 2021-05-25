THE RUPEE: Drops vs USD

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 154 despite USD being pinned near three-month lows in global currency markets as robust global economic recovery supported investment in riskier currencies. PKR however, went up against Euro while going down against AED and SR in Pakistani open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 153.90 and 154 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 154.10 and 154.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.75 and 40.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.10 Open Offer Rs 154.60 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.90 Offer Rate Rs 154.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.80 and Rs 155.00 against the previous closing trend of Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80, respectively.

On the other hand, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Friday’s closing of Rs 217.00 and Rs 218.80 to Rs 216.50 and Rs 218.20 respectively, they added.

