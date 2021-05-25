KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Burshane LPG 30.09.2020 - 19.309 0.86 - - Pakistan Limited 1st Quarter Shifa International - - - - 15.06.2021 08.06.2021 to Hospital Limited 11.00.a.m. 15.06.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

