Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
25 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Burshane LPG 30.09.2020 - 19.309 0.86 - -
Pakistan Limited 1st Quarter
Shifa International - - - - 15.06.2021 08.06.2021 to
Hospital Limited 11.00.a.m. 15.06.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
