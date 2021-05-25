KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Biafo Industries Limited 18-05-2021 25-05-2021 20% (ii) 06-05-2021 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited # 18-05-2021 25-05-2021 25-05-2021 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 19-05-2021 25-05-2021 27.5% (F) 17-05-2021 25-05-2021 Avanceon Limited 19-05-2021 26-05-2021 26-05-2021 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 20-05-2021 26-05-2021 200% (i) 18-05-2021 Bank Alfalah Limited # 20-05-2021 27-05-2021 27-05-2021 (FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 18-05-2021 28-05-2021 Service Fabrics Limited # 21-05-2021 28-05-2021 29-05-2021 Dadabhoy Sack Limited # 22-05-2021 28-05-2021 28-05-2021 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 23-05-2021 29-05-2021 25% R* 20-05-2021 The Bank of Khyber # 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 31-05-2021 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 20% R*** 20-05-2021 Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 25-05-2021 31-05-2021 10% (i) 21-05-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-05-2021 31-05-2021 Atlas Battery Limited 26-05-2021 02-06-2021 100% (i) 24-05-2021 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Limited 21-05-2021 04-06-2021 Pakistan International C ontainer Terminal Limited 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 20% (i) 26-05-2021 Avanceon Limited 29-05-2021 04-06-2021 10%(F),20%B 27-05-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

