ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Biafo Industries Limited        18-05-2021    25-05-2021    20% (ii)      06-05-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan
Limited #                       18-05-2021    25-05-2021                                 25-05-2021
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                 19-05-2021    25-05-2021    27.5% (F)     17-05-2021     25-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                19-05-2021    26-05-2021                                 26-05-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited       20-05-2021    26-05-2021    200% (i)      18-05-2021
Bank Alfalah Limited #          20-05-2021    27-05-2021                                 27-05-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited      18-05-2021    28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited #       21-05-2021    28-05-2021                                 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited #         22-05-2021    28-05-2021                                 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills
Limited                         23-05-2021    29-05-2021     25% R*       20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber #            24-05-2021    31-05-2021                                 31-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     24-05-2021    31-05-2021    20% R***      20-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile
Mills Limited                   25-05-2021    31-05-2021     10% (i)      21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-05-2021    31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited           26-05-2021    02-06-2021    100% (i)      24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited                    21-05-2021    04-06-2021
Pakistan International
C ontainer Terminal Limited     28-05-2021    04-06-2021     20% (i)      26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                29-05-2021    04-06-2021   10%(F),20%B    27-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings psx companies companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.