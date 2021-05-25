KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Biafo Industries Limited 18-05-2021 25-05-2021 20% (ii) 06-05-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan
Limited # 18-05-2021 25-05-2021 25-05-2021
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 19-05-2021 25-05-2021 27.5% (F) 17-05-2021 25-05-2021
Avanceon Limited 19-05-2021 26-05-2021 26-05-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 20-05-2021 26-05-2021 200% (i) 18-05-2021
Bank Alfalah Limited # 20-05-2021 27-05-2021 27-05-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited 18-05-2021 28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited # 21-05-2021 28-05-2021 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited # 22-05-2021 28-05-2021 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills
Limited 23-05-2021 29-05-2021 25% R* 20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber # 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 31-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 20% R*** 20-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile
Mills Limited 25-05-2021 31-05-2021 10% (i) 21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-05-2021 31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited 26-05-2021 02-06-2021 100% (i) 24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited 21-05-2021 04-06-2021
Pakistan International
C ontainer Terminal Limited 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 20% (i) 26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited 29-05-2021 04-06-2021 10%(F),20%B 27-05-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *
Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **
Preference Right Shares ***
