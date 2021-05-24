ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
May 24, 2021
Govt committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: PM

  • The prime minister highly appreciated the Chinese leadership, and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
APP 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with China’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him here.

The subjects covered during the meeting included Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation and high-level bilateral exchanges.

The prime minister highly appreciated the Chinese leadership, and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Emphasizing the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”, Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden ties with China.

The prime minister recalled his telephonic conversation with Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which was the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the prime minister to participate in the ‘CPC and World Political Parties Summit’, to be held in July.

The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China would continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It accorded high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements. he added.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

Xi Jinping Nong Rong CPEC Imran Khan Economic growth Covid pandemic

