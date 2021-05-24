Govt to pass upcoming budget 2021-22 easily: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf government was not afraid from its political opponents and would pass the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 easily.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the upcoming budget will be presented in the National Assembly on June 11.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with his principles and would never compromise on accountability process across the board against plunderers.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was surrounding only on Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and he was inciting the students of seminaries for political gains.

He categorically stated the leaders of PDM would not resignation from assembles, he added.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will face everything which he has done in the past.