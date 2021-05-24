ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
FIA arrests former PIA official in mega corruption case

APP 24 May 2021

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested former officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for his involvement in mega corruption case.

According to spokesman for the Agency, the Corporate Crime Circle Karachi apprehended former Director Engineering PIA Maqsood Ahmed and registered an First Information Report against him.

Earlier, Supreme Court in Human Rights case no. 11827/S/2018 had ordered Special Audit of PIA which led to Audit Para No. 12.1.3 pertaining to corruption and corrupt practices by PIA management in practice of up-graduation of business class seats, In-flight Entertainment Service and integration of both resulting into pecuniary loss of Euro 5.3 million and US $ 1.65 million without delivery of any contracted material or services, causing loss to public exchequer.

Consequently an enquiry was initiated by FIA Corporate Crime Circle.

The enquiry revealed that the then chairmen of PIA Nasser N.S Jaffer, Irfan Elahi, the then acting Chief Executive Officer of PIA Berned Hildenbrand, former Director Engineering Maqsood Ahmed and others by abusing their official position caused huge loss to public exchequer without supply of any contracted goods or services from any company with their ulterior motives for their wrongful gains.

Hence a case was registered against the said accused under the relevant laws.

