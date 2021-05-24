Dr. Shahzad for further enhancing Pak-Malaysia economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate, has emphasized to further enhance bilateral trade, investment and tourism between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He said the present state of bilateral economic ties did not commensurate with the potential and there was need to explore possibility of cooperation in diverse fields.

Shahzad Waseem expressed these views during meeting with Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim Ambassador of Malaysia who paid a farewell on Leader of the house in senate here at his residence on Monday, said a news release.

Leader of the House said unified stance on the conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir testifies the close understanding between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.

He said strong relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan were visible from the frequency of high level interaction between the two sides and the economic cooperation was strengthening steadily. “We want our relationship to grow further by utilizing the potential” Dr. Shahzad Waseem reiterated.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said Pakistan highly valued its cordial and brotherly relations with Malaysia. He said both the countries have always supported each other at international forums which were testimony to the fact that both value bilateral relations.

Leader of the House lauded the efforts of Malaysian ambassador for increased cooperation between the two countries.

He pointed out that geostrategic location of both Pakistan and Malaysia called for strong connectivity through direct flights between both countries.

The ambassador said Pakistan was an important regional country and Malaysia wanted to further deepen mutual ties and strengthen linkages for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

The Malaysian Ambassador apprised Leader of the House efforts to increase imports of agricultural products from Pakistan.

Covid situation was also discussed during the meeting. Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistani government to mitigate the threat posed by the virus. The ambassador also lauded robust vaccination program launched by government of Pakistan.

The Leader of the House also underscored the need for strong parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Malaysia. He said parliamentary diplomacy was important tools which could help promote multifaceted cooperation between Islamabad and kuala lumpur.