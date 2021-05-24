ANL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
AVN 90.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.15%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 117.13 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.75%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.64%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.75%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.54%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.11%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 85.88 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.48%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
TRG 175.93 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.05%)
UNITY 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.64%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.14%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 390.44 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,299 Increased By ▲ 383.55 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,893 Increased By ▲ 174.33 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies near mid-March level vs dollar

  • The rouble was down 0.1% versus the euro at 89.71.
Reuters Updated 24 May 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble held steady against a weak dollar on Monday, supported by rising oil prices, moderate risk appetite and the month-end period that usually prompts exporters to convert forex earnings into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities.

At 0729 GMT the rouble was 0.1% up against the dollar at 73.56, not far from its strongest since early May and closer to levels in mid-March before a sell-off in the Russian currency.

The rouble was down 0.1% versus the euro at 89.71 .

"Volatility in rouble trading has fallen significantly in recent days. For now the rouble is supported by the tax period, but that will soon end," said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $67.20 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% at 1,572.2 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index firmed by 0.3% to 3,670.6 points.

The MOEX is likely to spend Monday within a range of 3,650-3,700, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Rouble Dollar

Russian rouble steadies near mid-March level vs dollar

PM Khan inaugurates Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative

Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country

There will be no power tariff, taxation hikes in FY22 budget: Tarin

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters