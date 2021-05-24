ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,105 Increased By ▲ 190.48 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,776 Increased By ▲ 57.32 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from tomorrow as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs

  • The chief minister issued instructions to the provincial police chief to stop the public from driving around for reasons other than emergencies and crucial work
  • Murad also directed lights of parks to be switched off after 8 pm as well
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 24 May 2021

(Karachi) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Karachi police to restrict 'unnecessary movement' in the city after 8 pm from tomorrow, a statement issued by CM House stated on Monday.

The chief minister issued instructions to the provincial police chief to stop the public from driving around for reasons other than emergencies and crucial work.

Murad also directed lights of parks to be switched off after 8 pm as well.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired the meeting of the Covid task force, saying that 50 percent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country are present in Sindh.

He added that most complaints about SOPs violations are reported in district East and district Central. He directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

Regarding the positivity rate of cases in Karachi, the meeting was informed that it stood at 21 percent in district East, 16 percent in district South, and 10 percent in district Central. Similarly, 11 percent positivity rate was recorded in Hyderabad, 10 percent in Dadu, and 8 percent in Sukkur.

Earlier today, the Sindh government imposed a micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s District Central after the emergence of new Covid-19 cases.

The smart lockdown in Covid hotspots is being imposed for a period of two weeks, a notification issued by District Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo stated. The areas where the smart lockdown has been imposed include Federal B Area, Sharafabad, Azizabad, Rizvia Society, FC Area, Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad.

It said that the movement of people in these areas will be restricted while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on public transport, including private ride-hailing services in the said areas. Besides, no family gatherings or events, home delivery, and takeaway services will be allowed in these areas.

On May 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi is more than 13 percent which shows that the cases are on the rise since Eid. "We are finding it difficult to ease restrictions in the province," he said.

Murad said that shops across the province would be open till 6 pm instead of 8 pm, and only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open, except for those inside shopping malls.

The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

The CM mentioned that a ban on all kinds of events will remain in place, whereas recreational spots, parks, and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

Regarding educational institutions, he said that schools will only be allowed to open when the pandemic is under control.

Murad Ali Shah Karachi Sindh Government restrictions imposed Micro smart lockdown district central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo coronavirus hotspots ban on public transport restriction on movement 8 pm deadline

'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from tomorrow as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs

GDP growth expected to rise 3.94pc as post-Covid recovery strengthens: SBP

Pakistan to allow US air, ground access for its Afghanistan presence: Pentagon

PM Khan inaugurates Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative

Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country

There will be no power tariff, taxation hikes in FY22 budget: Tarin

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters