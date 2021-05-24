ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
AVN 90.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.1%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 117.12 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.74%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.64%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.95%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.11%)
PAEL 32.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
PIBTL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.32%)
SNGP 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.98%)
UNITY 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.87%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.17%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 56.45 (1.14%)
BR30 26,095 Increased By ▲ 391.04 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,299 Increased By ▲ 383.76 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,894 Increased By ▲ 174.74 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid hotspots: More areas in Karachi's District Central undergo micro smart lockdown

  • The smart lockdown is being imposed for a period of two weeks
  • The movement of people in the affected areas will be restricted while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 24 May 2021

(Karachi) Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s District Central after the emergence of new Covid-19 cases.

The smart lockdown in Covid hotspots is being imposed for a period of two weeks, a notification issued by District Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo stated. The areas where the smart lockdown has been imposed include Federal B Area, Sharafabad, Azizabad, Rizvia Society, FC Area, Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad.

It said that the movement of people in the affected areas will be restricted while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on public transport, including private ride-hailing services in the said areas. Besides, no family gatherings or events, home delivery, and takeaway services will be allowed, in the Covid affected areas.

On May 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi is more than 13 percent which shows that the cases are on the rise since Eid, and we are finding it difficult to ease the restrictions in the province.

Murad said that shops across the province would be open till 6 pm instead of 8 pm; only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open, except for those inside shopping malls.

The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

The CM mentioned that a ban on all kinds of events will remain in place, whereas recreational spots, parks, and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

Regarding educational institutions, he said that schools will only be allowed to open when the pandemic is under control.

Karachi Sindh Government restrictions imposed Micro smart lockdown district central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo coronavirus hotspots ban on public transport

Covid hotspots: More areas in Karachi's District Central undergo micro smart lockdown

PM Khan inaugurates Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative

Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country

There will be no power tariff, taxation hikes in FY22 budget: Tarin

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters