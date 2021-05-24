Covid hotspots: More areas in Karachi's District Central undergo micro smart lockdown

(Karachi) Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s District Central after the emergence of new Covid-19 cases.

The smart lockdown in Covid hotspots is being imposed for a period of two weeks, a notification issued by District Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo stated. The areas where the smart lockdown has been imposed include Federal B Area, Sharafabad, Azizabad, Rizvia Society, FC Area, Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad.

It said that the movement of people in the affected areas will be restricted while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on public transport, including private ride-hailing services in the said areas. Besides, no family gatherings or events, home delivery, and takeaway services will be allowed, in the Covid affected areas.

On May 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi is more than 13 percent which shows that the cases are on the rise since Eid, and we are finding it difficult to ease the restrictions in the province.

Murad said that shops across the province would be open till 6 pm instead of 8 pm; only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open, except for those inside shopping malls.

The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

The CM mentioned that a ban on all kinds of events will remain in place, whereas recreational spots, parks, and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

Regarding educational institutions, he said that schools will only be allowed to open when the pandemic is under control.