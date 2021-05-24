ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
AVN 90.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.15%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.85%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.64%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.95%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.11%)
PAEL 32.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.32%)
SNGP 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 175.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.06%)
UNITY 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.82%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.64%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 56.64 (1.14%)
BR30 26,102 Increased By ▲ 398.66 (1.55%)
KSE100 46,300 Increased By ▲ 384.57 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,893 Increased By ▲ 173.7 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Indian shares gain on SBI boost, decline in daily COVID-19 cases

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 15,214.95 by 0521 GMT.
  • The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% at 50,720.68. Both the indexes gained more than 3% last week.
Reuters 24 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares traded higher on Monday as heavyweight State Bank of India (SBI) continued to climb after its quarterly results on Friday, and the country's daily COVID-19 cases stayed below the 300,000-mark for more than a week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 15,214.95 by 0521 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% at 50,720.68. Both the indexes gained more than 3% last week.

The Nifty PSU bank index advanced the most among sub-indexes, and was up 1.92%. SBI added as much as 4.5%.

"The bank's (SBI) results have improved the sentiment for PSU banks," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, referring to a record quarterly profit reported by the country's top lender.

Helping the mood was data from the health ministry that showed daily cases of the novel coronavirus in India stayed below the 300,000-mark for the eighth straight day on Monday, well below a record of more than 414,000 earlier this month.

Natco Pharma jumped 20% after the drug maker on Friday began phase III clinical trials of molnupiravir capsules for treating COVID-19.

IT services provider Birlasoft Ltd surged as much as 16.92% after it reported a 43% jump in quarterly profit.

In broader Asian markets, shares got off to a cautious start as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.

