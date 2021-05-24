Callous and cruel realpolitik

Bombed. Razed. Blasted. Burned. Buried. Last two weeks have witnessed what we regularly witness every few years. Israeli military blazing fireworks on Gaza. This they claim is in self defence in retaliation of the handmade grenades thrown by Hamas at Israelis. The hegemony goes on. It is the Palestinian men, and women and children, and young and old who die in the streets, in their homes, working, playing and sleeping. Some are killed immediately, some are buried alive under rubble, others are shot and scarred beyond recognition. Anger and helplessness surround Gaza, rage and frustration abound West Bank.

The world reacts, or to be precise, does not react, beyond a few meetings and resolutions.

Oppression continues. Countries utter “balanced” statements and get back to politics. Human rights organizations remind us about right and wrong. International institutions talk about peace and ceasefire. Twitter ensures equality in hashtags. And the story of life and death continues unabated. To be powerless in this world is a crime. To be bombless in this world is an invitation. To be voiceless in this world is an inconvenience. No Covid, no crash in economies can tame the barbaric instinct of the heartless people in razing children to rubble. No protest and shame can dilute unbridled arrogance of blowing off people and buildings at an hour’s notice.

Superpower agent in the Middle East - Israel is USA’s COC or Chief Operating Country in the Middle East. Superpower formula is simple. Have an operational agent in all major regions of the world. These agents will act as expansionists of your regime to help gain regional dominance. In South Asia, the USA is relying on India to further its objectives. In Europe it is mainly the UK. In Far East it has not succeeded as Malaysia, China, South Korea, etc. have achieved economic independence. In Latin America, the USA is still trying to plant its own people in countries like Venezuela. Thus, Israel is a very important part of its Middle East foreign policy. That is why getting the UAE, Bahrain and African countries to recognise Israel was part of the deal. This pro and anti-Israel foreign policy creates rifts in important regional organisations like Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), thereby reducing their impact. Business interests- Money is a constant lure. Israel is a technology hub. Israel has the second-largest number of startup companies in the world after the United States and the third-largest number of NASDAQ-listed companies after the US and China. American companies such as Intel, Microsoft and Apple built their first overseas research and development facilities in Israel. Other high-tech multinational corporations, such as IBM, Google, HP, Cisco Systems, Facebook and as IBM, Motorola have opened R N D centers there. The country’s major economic sectors are IT and industrial manufacturing. The Israeli diamond industry is a lead seller for diamond cutting and polishing, amounting to 23.2% of all exports.

In contrast to the unity of Israel with west, piecemeal and divided approach in the Muslim world has led to a mockery of the efforts to give Palestinian their rights. What is needed is an integrated and united offensive of lobbying, media and business pressures to counter the unbridled tyranny of Israel:

United Ummah to influence United Nations- Strategy of occupiers, whether directly through the British Empire or through indirect ways of American occupation has been the same. Divide them, create indelible conflict zones, make them fight each other and keep them begging and weak. Americans have made bases to dominate regions. Pakistan was used for Afghanistan. Time for the more progressive world of the Muslim countries to come together for a cause that will affect them. At the moment both Modi and Netanyahu are facing dipping popularities at home. These aggressions are just tricks to pep up popularity. It is good that four countries’ foreign ministers went to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to raise the voice. We need to increase this number. Personal lobbying by the PM and the FM of Pakistan should be aggressively pursued post ceasefire to free Palestine from Occupation. Social media movement- Israeli bombing of the media tower in Gaza hurt Israel itself. The social media is much more powerful than other medias. Visuals and videos move people and are shown all over the world. The hashtag #PalestinianlivesMatter is already making rounds. It should be made into a movement that carries the momentum till Israel backs off. That of course requires planned social media campaigns that can be developed with the media expertise of likes of Al-Jazeera and Khaleej Times, etc. Civil society global forum- For a cause to be instant hit it needs Instagram and other media followed by youth. For Instagram to capture the cause you need celebrities to endorse it. Bella Hadid the Palestinian American model raised a voice that went all around the world. If lawyers like Amal Clooney and singers like Bono of U2 can be roped in, it will become a sound that will stir and put pressure on the power corridors to take action.

It is no coincident that the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians is so sadly similar. They are both international conflicts that need to be resolved through the UN resolutions. They are both being forcibly occupied by another country. Their rights are being violated everyday. They are both victims of leaders whose arrogance and cruelty is unlimited. And, unfortunately, both are not supported by their own brother countries around the world. There is huge leadership vacuum in the Muslim world. It is an opportunity for Pakistan to step up, invite and inspire other countries to come forward. Four countries so far are taking a joint initiative on this. Some may say it is too few and too little. But then, As Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

