Thousands attend JI's Palestine March

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of people in Karachi marched in protest against Israeli brutalities in the holy land on appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Sunday.

People from all walks of life participated in the march. JI leaders and representatives from Majlis Wahdatul Muslameen, Minorities, and Lawyers fraternity also participated and addressed the march. On the occasion, Sabir bin Maryam from Palestine Foundation presented a Palestinian scarf to JI chief Sirajul Haq.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq in his presidential address hailed the people of Karachi for their overwhelming response to the solidarity call with the people of Palestine. He thanked them for their show of expression of support to Palestine.

Rejecting the expression that the concept of Muslim Umma has failed, he said that tens of thousands of people in Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan and other Muslim countries took to streets in expression of solidarity with the Palestinians.

He strongly condemned the brutal actions by Israeli forces against innocent people in Palestine. He also paid a rich tribute to the people of Gaza and other parts of Palestine for their bravery and sacrifices they are presenting for their freedom.

The JI leader dedicated the Palestine March to the issues of Muslims across the world. He said he messaged to Ismael Hania that he shares the ownership of each and every causality in Palestine. On the occasion, he vowed to take revenge for each and every martyr.

He said that soon after the Israeli aggression he had approached Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, urging the minister to mobilise the Muslim world against Israel. He made it clear that the OIC's mere condemnation and lip services are unacceptable. He demanded of the Muslim world to reconsider their diplomatic relation with Israel.

Sirajul Haq said that Jihad is the only way of respectful existence for Muslims in this world. He quoted the Quran, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and several Muslim leaders to support his viewpoint in connection with Jihad.

The JI leader also charged the ruling regime in Pakistan for what he called back stabbing the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that he wants to make it clear that whoever tried to rollback the issue of occupied Kashmir will not be spared.

He warned the ruling regime of march to Islamabad if anyone tries to shun the cause of occupied Kashmir. Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying, he declared that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, while Israel is an illegal state.

He also demanded of the Muslim world to form an Islamic force for the Muslim world. He further said that when the Indian army can enter into Srinagar and Israeli army can enter into the holy land, why don't the Muslim forces do the same.

He said that the only issue with the Muslim leaders is cowardice. He said that Israel's ambitions are not limited to Gaza or the holy land. Her next target would be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and then Turkey and then Pakistan, he added. Addressing to the Saudi rulers, he asked them to step forward for the support of the holy land if they want to keep their houses in peace.

Hamas chief Ismael Hania also addressed the march through a video link. In his address he thanked his Pakistani Muslim brothers and sisters for supporting the resistance movement in the holy land. He congratulated the nation over the successes of the Umma in Palestine. He said he shared the honour of success in Al-Quds with his brothers in Pakistan. As a result of the recent developments, the fear of Zionists among Muslims has been eliminated, he said, adding that the freedom fighters are following the path of Salahuddin Ayubi.

He highlighted three results of the recent fight. According to him the recent resistance has failed the Zionist ideology. He added that it has been exposed before everyone that the Israel's peace doctrine is nothing but a deception. Talking about the second point, he said with the help of Jihad in Gaza, the issue of Palestine was brought back to main stream from the backburner. The issue for the first time has penetrated to the level of regional and national moots.

Hania said that among the three most important aspects of the Jihad, another was unity among the Muslim block of the world as people in almost all countries expressed solidarity with the resistance movement.

He said he expects that Pakistan will continue to support the issue of Palestine. He once again thanked the nation.

JI Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehnati in his address said that the Pakistani nation stands by their brothers in Palestine. The JI leader criticised the governments of Muslim countries and added that Muslims in Pakistan would love to join freedom fighters in the holy land if needed and be made possible.

He also lambasted the so-called super powers of the world for what he called their shameless behaviour. He asked the global community to listen to their conscience.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and other leaders also addressed the Palestine March.

