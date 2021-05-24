Two cops, civilian killed in anti-dacoit operation

SHIKARPUR: Two cops and a private photographer were killed while six policemen sustained injuries during an anti-dacoit operation in katcha area of Garhi Tegho on Sunday.

According to a report, anti-criminal operation was being conducted by Shikarpur police, led by newly appointed SSP Shikarpur Ameer Saud Magsi, in katcha area of Garhi Tegho when a heavy exchange of fire with the bandits took place.

As a result, two cops Munwar Ali Jatoi and Janhanzeb Ujjan and a private photographer Haseeb Shaikh were killed while six policemen, including Saeed Ahmed Mahar, Imran Ali Soomro, Asad Ali and Sajjad Chandio, were injured. The dacoits used rocket launchers and automatic weapons in firing.

A video went viral on social media in which policemen are requesting DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur for support of another big party to retaliate and save their lives.