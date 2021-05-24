Statement of Bilawal voice of nation: Palwasha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Senator Palwasha Khan has condemned the statements made by government spokespersons against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and said that the statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the voice of the nation. A great nation and dignified Pakistan is the manifesto of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In a statement on Sunday, Senator Palwasha Khan said that the mantra of NRO by Imran Niazi has been exposed due to record corruption in his own government. The poor are being trampled in the Niazi Empire. The middle class has fallen below the poverty line and the illusion of economic revival is being shattered by inflation and economic stagnation. She said that if the lens of hatred and prejudice is taken off, then every tenure of PPP government will look glorious. The PPP has always created employment opportunities for the people, increased the salaries of government employees by 150 per cent, which no other government in history has done.

Palwasha Khan said that despite cuts in Sindh funds by the federal government, big hospitals have been set up in Sindh where medical treatment for cancer, heart, liver and kidney diseases is provided free of cost to the people coming from all over the country. She said that it is cruel that Sindh pays the highest revenues but is a target of economic exploitation by the federal government.-PR

