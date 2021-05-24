Picture gallery established at Harappa Museum

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a picture gallery of prominent figures of Sahiwal from different fields at the Harappa Museum.

A spokesman for the Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) said on Sunday that pictures of celebrities like Ahmed Khan Kharal (freedom fighter), Tariq Aziz (Nelam Ghar fame artist), Mushtaq Ahmed (cricketer), Munir Niazi (poet), Manzoor Ellahi (cricketer), Amjad Majeed (poet), Mehdi Hassan (singer) and others have been placed to pay homage to our heroes and let younger generation know about their work.

He said the excavation history of ancient site of Harappa civilisation has also been displayed at the newly-inaugurated auditorium. The spokesperson added that to review remaining works in this regard, TAD Secretary Ehasan Bhutta visited the museum on Sunday and directed the SDO Communications and Works to complete all minor works including electricity connection.

