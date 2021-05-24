ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh getting more than its water share, claims Haleem

PPI 24 May 2021

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that Sindh was getting more water than its share, but PPP ministers were involved in water theft.

Sheikh reached Larkana, where ex-district chairman of PPP Khan Muhammad Sanghiro, Abdul Razaq Dero, Mumtaz Ali Khan Lashari, Sardar Ali Gohar, Abdul Hameed and Ali Murtaza Abro announced to the quit the PPP and join the PTI. They reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, The PTI leader said that in Karachi, they had won with a big margin at NA 249, but with a magic, the result was changed. He said Saeed Ghani manipulated the Form 45. He said a minister of golden tap had started a drama about water shortage in Sindh. He said Waderas and Jiyalas stole water in Sindh and small growers were deprived of it. He said the PPP ministers themselves steal water. He said Sindh was getting more water than its share.

Sheikh said Expo Centre belonged to the federal government and it was also supplying vaccine. He said Sindh government had not purchased a single vaccine, but still portraits of Murad Ali Shah were displayed. He said 200 commando cops were posted to guard the buffaloes of Bilwal House.

He said Rehmatullah Abro faced political vendetta because he had exposed corruption of Nisar Khuhro. He asked Sindh police officers to become professional and not political servants. He said without misuse of police the PPP would become a zero in Sindh. He said a SP sitting in CM House got share from oil theft and ransom money. He said SSP Larkana was favouring the PPP and we would write a letter against him to establishment. He said without army and rangers law and order cannot be restored in Sindh. He said the PTI would play a due role for peace in Sindh and it would hold a press conference in Sukkur.

Sheikh said despite coronavirus the national economy was improving. He said estimate of GDP growth was 3.94 percent. He said GDP had increased from 263 million dollars to 296 million dollars. He said per capita income had also increased by 13.4 percent. He said today current account was in surplus. He said it was predicted that the exports would touch a milestone of 25.5 billion dollars. He said increase in remittances was confidence on policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said there was growth in every sector. He said crop yields have also increased.

The PTI leader said the value of PKR was increasing and stock exchange had crossed the psychological limit of 47,000 points. It was the top performer of Asia and second best performer in the world.

However, PTI leader Saifullah Abro said our man was removed from Irsa. He said Sindh irrigation minister did not know the basics of irrigation. He said they would expose Nisar Khuhro.

PPP Sindh Assembly water Haleem Adil Shekh Abdul Razaq Dero Ali Khan Lashari

Sindh getting more than its water share, claims Haleem

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.