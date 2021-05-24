Sindh getting more than its water share, claims Haleem

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that Sindh was getting more water than its share, but PPP ministers were involved in water theft.

Sheikh reached Larkana, where ex-district chairman of PPP Khan Muhammad Sanghiro, Abdul Razaq Dero, Mumtaz Ali Khan Lashari, Sardar Ali Gohar, Abdul Hameed and Ali Murtaza Abro announced to the quit the PPP and join the PTI. They reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, The PTI leader said that in Karachi, they had won with a big margin at NA 249, but with a magic, the result was changed. He said Saeed Ghani manipulated the Form 45. He said a minister of golden tap had started a drama about water shortage in Sindh. He said Waderas and Jiyalas stole water in Sindh and small growers were deprived of it. He said the PPP ministers themselves steal water. He said Sindh was getting more water than its share.

Sheikh said Expo Centre belonged to the federal government and it was also supplying vaccine. He said Sindh government had not purchased a single vaccine, but still portraits of Murad Ali Shah were displayed. He said 200 commando cops were posted to guard the buffaloes of Bilwal House.

He said Rehmatullah Abro faced political vendetta because he had exposed corruption of Nisar Khuhro. He asked Sindh police officers to become professional and not political servants. He said without misuse of police the PPP would become a zero in Sindh. He said a SP sitting in CM House got share from oil theft and ransom money. He said SSP Larkana was favouring the PPP and we would write a letter against him to establishment. He said without army and rangers law and order cannot be restored in Sindh. He said the PTI would play a due role for peace in Sindh and it would hold a press conference in Sukkur.

Sheikh said despite coronavirus the national economy was improving. He said estimate of GDP growth was 3.94 percent. He said GDP had increased from 263 million dollars to 296 million dollars. He said per capita income had also increased by 13.4 percent. He said today current account was in surplus. He said it was predicted that the exports would touch a milestone of 25.5 billion dollars. He said increase in remittances was confidence on policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said there was growth in every sector. He said crop yields have also increased.

The PTI leader said the value of PKR was increasing and stock exchange had crossed the psychological limit of 47,000 points. It was the top performer of Asia and second best performer in the world.

However, PTI leader Saifullah Abro said our man was removed from Irsa. He said Sindh irrigation minister did not know the basics of irrigation. He said they would expose Nisar Khuhro.