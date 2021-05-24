22 flights cancelled at Lahore airport

LAHORE: As many as 22 flights have been cancelled and three were delayed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Sunday. No reason was given for the disruption in the flight operation. The cancelled flights included PK-203 to Dubai, PK-204 from Dubai, Emirates flight EK-623 to Dubai, XY-317 from Riyadh to Lahore, 318 to Riyadh from Lahore, flight to Abu Dhabi EY-243 and from Abu Dhabi EY-244, flight from Doha QR-628 and to Doha, Qatar QR-629.