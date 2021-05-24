Dust storm emergency: Noorwala criticises SITE Limited

HYDERABAD: The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala has strongly criticized the failure of Sindh Industrial Trade Estate Limited and district administration in meeting out the challenges of dust storm emergency which received in Hyderabad yesterday.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that heavy dust storm had uprooted the signboards not in thickly populated areas of Hyderabad but also in Hyderabad SITE which claimed injuries to three factory workers and damages to moving vehicles.

Soon after rain emergency, announced by district administration Hyderabad, Parvez Faheem Noorwala informed that the association had intimated the high ups of SITE Limited and district administration to dismantle the signboards installed at the rooftops of buildings as well as in SITE Hyderabad however, both the SITE Limited and district administration showed irresponsible attitude causing uprooting signboards which not only damaged the vehicles but also injured the factory workers.

He said that such incidents could be averted if departments concerned initiated precautionary arrangements. In order to avert rain and storm related incidents during monsoon season, there is the need of practical measures from SITE Limited and the district administration, he said and demanded the Managing Director SITE Limited, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Municipal Commissioner and heads of other departments concerned to dismantle all signboards and improve sewerage system in SITE area Hyderabad.

