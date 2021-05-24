ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FMA Punjab for abolishing permit system

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Flour Mills Association (FMA) Punjab has requested the food department of Punjab to abolish the permit system and allow flour mills to buy wheat from all over Punjab.

Sh Kashif Shabir Vice Chairman Flour Mills Association Punjab informed media on Sunday that most of the flour mills situated in Punjab as well as the federal capital do not have wheat.

He cited different reasons including the permit system and shortage of supply of wheat.

Punjab has achieved the purchase target of 3.5 million tonnes of wheat during the current season however flour mills are facing severe difficulties in procuring wheat, he stated.

Around 40 percent of flour mills in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are closed besides flour mills in the twin cities are facing difficulty in purchasing wheat directly from farmers, they added.

He also informed that flour mills are purchasing wheat at Rs 2,040 per 40kg while the government rate is Rs 1,800 per 40kg.

The present government has introduced a new system to control wheat supply and demand and in this regard, permits have also been issued to flour mills.

However, the Punjab government has refused to recognize the permit issued to flour mills due to which flour mills are in shortage of supply of wheat.

On the other hand, farmers have also stored wheat instead of selling it due to which not only the prices of wheat have increased but also mills do not have wheat in flour mills.

He feared that flour prices are expected to rise across the country after an increase in wheat prices in the open market.

In case of an increase in the price of flour, the price of tandoori bread is also likely to increase, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Flour Mills Association FMA permit system Sh Kashif Shabir

FMA Punjab for abolishing permit system

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.