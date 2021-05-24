ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Pakistan

Premier Group, IBA sign MoU

24 May 2021

KARACHI: The Premier Group, Pakistan's leading business conglomerate and the Institute of Business Administration, the country's leading learning institution have signed an MOU to facilitate the students at IBA by sponsoring them to pursue higher studies.

The Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi and the Managing Director, PharmEvo (Pvt) Ltd, M Haroon Qassim signed the MoU at the main campus. Known for its various CSR and other philanthropic initiatives, for this worthy cause the Premier Group have allocated a special grant to set up a scholarship endowment fund at the Institute. The 'Premier Group Endowment Scholarship' fund will provide financial assistance to deserving undergrad students at the institute. The MOU has been signed for a 10-year period.

On the occasion, Qassim said, "We believe in enabling and educating the promising talent in Pakistan. We feel proud to be partnering with one of the top institutes of Pakistan to set up this Scholarship Endowment Fund. This is our humble contribution to a cause very close to our heart. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the IBA."

Dr Zaidi also highlighted the various contributions by the group in both healthcare and education. He remarked on the need for other companies to also play their part towards giving back to the society.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

