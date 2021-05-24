ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CTD SHO escapes with detainee during magistrate's raid

APP 24 May 2021

KARACHI: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Lines escaped with an illegally detained citizen during the raid of a Judicial Magistrate.

According to Advocate Jamshed Ali Khowaja on Sunday, Mrs Afshan, wife of an illegally detained citizen namely Muhammad Akbar through her counsel had stated in the court that her husband Muhammad Akbar had been illegally abducted from their house by CTD SHO Raja Tariq on May 18, 2021. She further alleged that some armed plain clothed CTD officials robbed her house and took away mobiles phones, gold jewelery, cash and other valuables. They (alleged officials) warned of killing her husband in an encounter.

Afshan filed a petition under Section 491 Cr.P.C through her counsel and requested the court for her husband's release.

An Assistant District and Session Judge (ADJ) South Naseer Noor Khan instructed 1st Judicial Magistrate (JM) Asad Lala to conduct a raid on CTD Civil Lines posice station. The JM found a detainee in lockup without any entry or FIR and when the said JM ordered to release the detainee, SHO CTD Raja Tariq escaped along with detainee using back door of the PS.

A CTD official Waheed told the Magistrate that CTD officials including SHO Raja Tariq, Syed Muhammad Sarfaraz and Tariq Qureshi had left along with five detainees including Muhammad Akbar in their separate police mobiles from back door.

The JM ordered SHO CTD and other kidnappers to appear before XIth ADJ South on Monday and closed the raid as per procedure accordingly. The Magistrate on the occasion was accompanied by the team of International Lawyers Forum (ILF) including advocates Jamshed Ali Khowaja, Tehseen Manzoor Rajput, Barrister Habibullah Baloch, Syed Jaffer Abbas Jafri, Syed Zahid Ali, Muhammad Salman Farhad and Mehmood Khan.

CTD SHO Counter Terrorism Department Judicial Magistrate Station House Officer

CTD SHO escapes with detainee during magistrate's raid

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.