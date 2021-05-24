ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Karachi customers: SSGC holds another virtual Khuli Katchehri

24 May 2021

KARACHI: SSGC organized yet another online or virtual Khuli Katchehri session to facilitate gas consuming customers, seeking redressal of their complaints. Through a pre-publicized phone number, a large number of Karachi-based customers called SSGC representatives led by Acting Managing Director Amin Rajput to seek redressal of their gas related queries.

During this session Rajput was accompanied by Amin Rajput, Shehryar Kazmi, GM/Incharge (Customer Service), Adeeb ul Rejman, DGM (Distribution Karachi) and Muhammd Ismail Dilwsh, CM (Billing). The session was moderated by Company's Spokesperson and GM Corporate Communications Shahbaz Islam with required support from Faizan Munaf, Dy Manager (Social Media) and other Corporate Communications team members.

SSGC has been effectively utilizing this relatively new mode of communication since May 2020 on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's PMDU (Performance Delivery Unit) to facilitate customers who could not physically visit utility companies due to COVID-19 situation. So far, around 45 online sessions in different cities in the Company's franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and 2 in-person sessions have been held to facilitate the customers.

Customers from across Karachi called in to register their respective gas related complaints. AMD, SSGC assured the customers that their complaints will be redressed on top priority basis. In reply to a query, the AMD reiterated that SSGC would make all efforts to ensure uninterrupted gas supply. He orderd team to resolve issues facing by customers.

Every month, SSGC has been concurrently organizing similar sessions in other major regional stations of SSGC, including Hyderabad, Quetta, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah. A comprehensive report showcasing the complaints received and their status are regularly shared with PMDU.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

