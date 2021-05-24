Pakistan
The Weather
24 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 23, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (May 24, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 34-24 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-13 (°C) 42-00 (%) 31-14 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 32-21 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 30-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 29-19 (°C) 40-00 (%) 33-19 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
