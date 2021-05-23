ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mehidy helps Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in Covid-hit ODI

  • Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists' chase of 258.
  • Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.
AFP 23 May 2021

DHAKA: Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh overcame a late fightback from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists' chase of 258. Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two.

Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah Riyad (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257-6 after they opted to bat at the start of the three-match series.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 102-6 before Hasaranga put on 47 runs with Dasun Shanaka and then 62 with Isuru Udana for the eighth wicket to revive their hopes.

Saifuddin (2-49) bowled Shanaka for 14 and then claimed the wicket of Hasaranga, who hit three fours and five sixes in his 60-ball knock.

Mustafizur, who finished with figures of 3-34, sent back Udana for 21 on the very next ball.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow before the match as all-rounder Shiran Fernando was ruled out after being tested Covid-19 positive twice in two days.

The match was thrown into uncertainty as fast bowler Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas also tested Covid-19 positive alongside Fernando.

A second test cleared Udana and Vaas of the virus and the match began on time.

Sri Lankan players, who are also involved in pay row with country's cricket authorities ahead of the series, were led by Kusal Perera.

"Losing isn't good, but we had a lot of positives. The bowlers bowled in the right directions. Batting wise Wanindu (Hasaranga) did a good job," said Perera.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 52 before Dhananjaya de Silva's two wickets in two balls in the 23rd over put them in trouble at 99-4.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then put on a key stand to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling with some attacking batting.

Mushfiqur's 87-ball innings ended when he was caught by Udana at short third man off Lakshan Sandakan while attempting a reverse sweep.

"It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, we lost a couple of early wickets but I thought Tamim batted really well. I took my time and Riyad too batted well," said player of the match Mushfiqur.

Mahmudullah's dismissal to de Silva, who claimed 3-45, meant Bangladesh were unable to find a late spark they were looking for.

Number seven Afif Hossain's 22-ball 27 helped Bangladesh go past the 250-run mark.

"Winning is happiness. Boys are really happy. We hope we can put on a better show next time," said Bangladesh captain Tamim.

The second match will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Mehidy Hasan Miraz Wanindu Hasaranga Mustafizur Rahman Mohammad Saifuddin

Mehidy helps Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in Covid-hit ODI

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Azhar says govt quite sure of 4pc FY21 growth

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters