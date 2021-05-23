ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt committed to hitting looters hard: Shahbaz Gill

  • He said that Shehbaz Sharif was guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now the government has decided that he would not be allowed to flee Pakistan in any case.
APP 23 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that the government is committed to hitting the looters and plunderers hard and Shehbaz Sharif will not be allowed to skip the process.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that Nawaz Sharif staged a drama to bypass the law but now he stands exposed that his motive was not treatment in England but to save his skin from the rule of law.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now the government has decided that he would not be allowed to flee Pakistan in any case. The motive of Shehbaz Sharif is also to save himself from the spectra of accountability.

Responding to a question as to why Nawaz Sharif is not being brought back to Pakistan through Interpol, he said that we have already started working on it. He said Nasir Butt was staging a drama to malign Britain that people living there were not safe.

He said that this family was in the habit of bringing bad name to the benefactors and supporters. If they (Nawaz Sharif, etc.) feel themselves insecure in London, we will provide them excellent security in Pakistani jail. The nation voted him (Nawaz Sharif) to power but he gave them the gift of price-hike and heavy burden of foreign loans. Similarly, he was once a blue-eyed personality of the establishment, but now he is opposing it by tooth and nail, he added.

Gill made a humble appeal to the UK through Pakistani embassy that Nawaz Sharif would bring a bad name for that country and its tourism industry might face a decline as Nawaz Sharif was projecting that London was an unsafe place. He termed Sharif family gobbles who were telling lies repeatedly so that people could believe that it was the truth.

About return of Shehbaz Sharif in the past, he said that he came back as he expected that Imran Khan’s government will fail to handle the economy and he will be there to enjoy another chance of ruling the country.

About the PDM, he said that it is a dead horse. He expressed pity for “Baji Maryam” and said that despite her feverous efforts, the net result is zero.

Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan took over the power in very difficult situation. He was mandated to give deterrent punishment to looters and plunderers and sincere efforts of Imran Khan have saved Pakistan from economic collapse despite of corona lockdowns.

We are expecting 4 percent growth rate this year which is indicative of the fact that economy was on right track, he added.

He said that traditionally the government in Pakistan prefers compromise with opposition but Imran Khan remained steadfast and refused to give any NRO. After his refusal, the opposition became the wilder and tried optimum best to blackmail Imran Khan who is committed to take them to the logical end.

He further said that revival of economy is a great achievement of the government. Our exports have increased after break of many years. Stock Exchange surged 47,000 points. Similarly, current account deficit is now surplus with one billion dollar.

National reserves which were only 9 billion dollars are now jumped to 22 billion dollars.

The expats are sending record remittance for the last 10 months which played a major role in stabilizing the national economy.

Now our economy is positive and the government has decided to increase salaries in coming budget, he added.

About inflation, Gill said that government is trying its optimum best to control the mafias and it was the first Ramzan when prices of tomatoes and onion remained lowest. Only sugar mafia exploited the situation but government made serious efforts to provide subsidized sugar to the masses through utility stores.

He also compared prices of different commodities and said that government successfully handled the situation and minimum burden was put on the general public.

Earlier, he also visited the residence of senior lawyer Abdul Hameed Cheema Advocate and condoled with him over sad demise of his son Israrul Mustafa Cheema. He also offered “Fateha” for the departed soul and patience of the bereaved family.

Shehbaz Sharif Shahbaz Gill Nawaz Sharif

Govt committed to hitting looters hard: Shahbaz Gill

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Azhar says govt quite sure of 4pc FY21 growth

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters