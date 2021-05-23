Pakistan
Farrukh condemns terrorists’ firing on Pak post in N-Waziristan
- “The entire nation is standing with the country’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism,” he said.
23 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has strongly condemned the terrorists’ across the border firing on a Pakistan Army post in the North Waziristan area.
The minister, in a statement, said Pakistan Army’s befitting response to the terrorists’ firing, from inside Afghanistan across the international border, was inevitable.
“The entire nation is standing with the country’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism,” he said.
Farrukh Habib prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr, who received bullet injury and embraced Shahadat the other day, and patience for the family members.
No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM
Farrukh condemns terrorists’ firing on Pak post in N-Waziristan
COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two
Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe
Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj
Azhar says govt quite sure of 4pc FY21 growth
FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities
Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards
Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar
Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa
Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP
Read more stories
Comments