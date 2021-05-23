ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Mobile phone imports increase 63.98pc to $1684mn

  • Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1684.988 million during July-April (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $1027.585 million during July-April (2019-20).
APP 23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 63.98 percent during the first ten months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1684.988 million during July-April (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $1027.585 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 63.98 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 212.88 percent during the month of April 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile into the country during April 2021 were recorded at $148.991 million against the exports of $47.619 million in April 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 33.64 percent during April 2021, as compared to the imports of US $224.503 million during March 2021, according to the data.

