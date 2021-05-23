Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 34pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 34 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,587,562 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-April (2020-21) against the sale of 1,184,659 units in July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 34 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 39.43 percent from 771,757 units in last year to 1076,077 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 27.72 percent from 15,637 units to 19,973 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went up from 18,142 units to 18,375 witnessing growth of 1.28 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 54.67 percent from 11,405 units to 5,169 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 29.70 percent from 242,387 units to 314,393 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 21.80 percent from 91,595 units to 111,570 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 4.32 percent from 7,837 units in last year to 7,498 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler increased by 34.85 percent from 9,500 units to 12,811 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 46.75 percent by going up from 10,768 units to 15,803 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 23.40 percent from 4,751 units to 5,863 units, the data revealed.