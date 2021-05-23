ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
29 deaths, 901 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,959,714 tests for COVID-19 in the province.
APP 23 May 2021

LAHORE: As many as 901 new cases of coronavirus with 29 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 333,958 while death toll 9,768 and recoveries 300,439.

The P&SHD confirmed that 314 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,7 in Kasur,16 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 68 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Jehlum, 5 in Chakwal, 14 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Sialkot, 3 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat, 51 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang, 22 in Sargodha, 8 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab, 20 in Bhakkar, 83 in Multan, 16 in Vehari, 19 in Khanewal, 6 in Lodhran, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 47 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 20 in Rahimyar Khan, 50 in Bahawalpur, 10 Bahawalnagar, 2 in Okara, 15 in Pakpattan and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,959,714 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus cases

