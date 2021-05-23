ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to approve a refund of Paisa 84 per unit under FCA mechanism for the consumers of Discos overcharged in April 2021.

However, this benefit will not be provided to lifeline consumers, agriculture consumers and those domestic consumers who use upto 300 units in a month.

The Nepra's Authority headed by Chairman is scheduled to hold a public hearing on June 2, 2021 to finalise a decision on the petition of the request of CPPA-G.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in April 2021, hydel generation recorded at 2,572, 58 GWh constituted 24.55 percent of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 243,988 GWh (23.28 percent of total generation) at a rate of Rs 8.00 per unit, no generation from HSD, RFO - 147.85 GWh(1.47 percent of total generation) at Rs 12 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,278 GWh (12.19 percent) at Rs 7.4599 per unit, RLNG - 2,571, 55 GWh (24.54 percent of total generation) at Rs 9.8889 per unit, nuclear - 1,067 GWh at Rs 1.1052 per unit(10.18 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 44.84 GWh at Rs 9.4093 per unit.

The price of mixed generation, i.e., from different sources, was 22.74 GWh at a price of Rs 5.3932 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 71.18 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 197.30 GWh, 1.88 percent of total generation and solar at 68.03 GWh, 1.88 percent of total generation in April 2021.

The total energy generated recorded at 10,481 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 5.5747 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 58.428 billion. CPPA-G also sought supplemental charges of Rs 1.132 billion. The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 27.32 GWh, the price of which Rs 763 million while the reduction in transmission losses was recorded at 260 GWh.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April was 10,193,56 GWh at a rate of Rs 5.7680 per unit, total price of which was Rs 58.797 billion.

CPPA-G in its tariff petition was of the view that since the reference fuel charges for April 2021 were estimated at Rs 6.6087 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 5.7680 per unit, hence a reduction of Rs 0.84 per unit has been sought.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra CPPAG Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed Consumers overcharged

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.