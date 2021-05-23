Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to approve a refund of Paisa 84 per unit under FCA mechanism for the consumers of Discos overcharged in April 2021.

However, this benefit will not be provided to lifeline consumers, agriculture consumers and those domestic consumers who use upto 300 units in a month.

The Nepra's Authority headed by Chairman is scheduled to hold a public hearing on June 2, 2021 to finalise a decision on the petition of the request of CPPA-G.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in April 2021, hydel generation recorded at 2,572, 58 GWh constituted 24.55 percent of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 243,988 GWh (23.28 percent of total generation) at a rate of Rs 8.00 per unit, no generation from HSD, RFO - 147.85 GWh(1.47 percent of total generation) at Rs 12 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,278 GWh (12.19 percent) at Rs 7.4599 per unit, RLNG - 2,571, 55 GWh (24.54 percent of total generation) at Rs 9.8889 per unit, nuclear - 1,067 GWh at Rs 1.1052 per unit(10.18 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 44.84 GWh at Rs 9.4093 per unit.

The price of mixed generation, i.e., from different sources, was 22.74 GWh at a price of Rs 5.3932 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 71.18 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 197.30 GWh, 1.88 percent of total generation and solar at 68.03 GWh, 1.88 percent of total generation in April 2021.

The total energy generated recorded at 10,481 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 5.5747 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 58.428 billion. CPPA-G also sought supplemental charges of Rs 1.132 billion. The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 27.32 GWh, the price of which Rs 763 million while the reduction in transmission losses was recorded at 260 GWh.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April was 10,193,56 GWh at a rate of Rs 5.7680 per unit, total price of which was Rs 58.797 billion.

CPPA-G in its tariff petition was of the view that since the reference fuel charges for April 2021 were estimated at Rs 6.6087 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 5.7680 per unit, hence a reduction of Rs 0.84 per unit has been sought.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021