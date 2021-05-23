ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speakers urge UN to help end miseries of Kashmiris

APP 23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar on Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the deteriorating condition of Kashmir prisoners to get them released immediately and support in ending Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Unabated Torture & Killings in Indian Occupied Kashmir” organized by Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Justice Form (JKPJF) on the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone to pay tribute to these martyred leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman JKPJFF, Tanveer-ul-Islam said that Kashmir has always been a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia, which could lead to catastrophe if not resolved in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the policies adopted by Narandra Modi government have virtually put the whole region in danger adding that these extremist Hindutva policies have given birth to many Hitlers in India, hence enhancing the possibility of Muslims’ genocide.

He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and International community to get the issues of Kashmir and Palestine resolved on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, senior columnist and scholar, Arif Bahar said that personalities like Abdul Ghani Lone and Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq were assent of the movement. He said that Kashmiris struggle was unique in a way that every person, from a common man to a leader, has given sacrifice for it.

Senior Journalists, Roshan Mughal while speaking on the occasion said that Kashmiris were determined to get rid of Indian occupation while a scholar Aabdul Waheed Kiyani highlighted the importance of collective struggle to achieve the goal of freedom. He said that every segment of society would have to fight the cause of Kashmir in an organized manner.

Secretary Finance, Central Press Club, Abdul Wahjid Khan highlighted the importance of activating Pakistani embassies and modernizing Kashmir policy to attract world attention towards this lingering dispute.

The seminar was also addressed by Refugee leader, Nishad Bhat, Tahir Aakash, Shahid Mir and Nooreen Naeem.

A resolution was also adopted on the occasion, urging upon the United Nations to take notice wretched condition of Kashmiri prisoners and play its role in their release.

Tribute was also paid to martyred leaders including Abdul Ghani Lone and Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, with a pledge that Kashmiris would never forget blood of their martyrs. The resolution also expressed grave concern over the ever-increasing state terrorism by India including unabated torture and killings, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, harassment and torture of the people, mostly youngsters.

UN UNITED NATIONS Kashmiris JKPJF Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Justice Form

Speakers urge UN to help end miseries of Kashmiris

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.