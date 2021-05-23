Over 400 Wasa contract employees regularized

LAHORE: More than 400 contract employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore have been regularized.

Minister for Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed distributed regularization letters among the contract employees during a ceremony held at WASA Head Office here on Saturday.

Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, DMD Muhammad Tanveer and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed congratulated the employees and gave the credit to VC and MD WASA for regularizing the service of contract employees from BPS 1 to 15 in 13 different categories. He further stated that WASA management is taking effective measures for the betterment and welfare of the employees. He said that the PTI government instead of “dang-tapao-policy” promoted merit and transparency in the public offices and WASA is the best example of this fact. He lauded the efforts of WASA Lahore in providing sanitation and drainage facilities to the Lahorites during the last three years.

VC WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said that in the past it was the practice to dismiss contract employees on change of government and employees were made permanent through bribery. The incumbent government has eliminated this practice and adopted a merit-based policy for the strengthening of the institutions. Transparency has also been adopted while regularizing the services of 400 employees.

MD Syed Zahid Aziz also congratulated the employees and said that WASA Lahore has taken revolutionary steps for their welfare. All the success achieved by WASA Lahore was not possible without the cooperation and support of the political leadership.

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed extended his full support to the management of the WASA.

Meanwhile, WASA MD Syed Zahid Aziz gave Minister Housing a briefing on the newly-introduced online complaint management system.

