A major step towards…

This is good news. The country’s largest nuclear power plant (K-2) was opened on Friday, which is generating electricity for the national grid as the country, according to media reports, to wean itself off its reliance on fossil fuels. The facility, built with Chinese assistance, in Karachi is country’s sixth nuclear power plant and dramatically increases its nuclear energy capacity.

Indeed, the inauguration of K-2 signifies government’s resolve towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels. After all, Pakistan is said to be the 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. It is needless to say that nuclear energy and renewables are far safer than the fossil fuels.

Amjad Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021