Spouse of Indian non-diplomatic staff tested positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: A spouse of an Indian non-diplomatic staff has tested positive for COVID-19 after crossing into Pakistan.

Indian media reported on Saturday that the spouse of the non-diplomatic staff entered Pakistan with a negative corona virus report to join work, but slight infection was detected in the rapid test. As per protocols, Indian staff members who enter Pakistan will stay quarantine for 14 days in order to prevent the infiltration of the Indian variant of the virus into the country. Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had not responded to the queries to confirm the reports till filing this story by Saturday late evening.

