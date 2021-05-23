Man, woman sustain injuries after security guard opens fire during brawl

KARACHI: A man and a woman sustained bullet wounds after a security guard opened fire in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Saturday.

According to details, the incident occurred in DHA Phase V after a heated argument erupted between a motorcyclist and people in a vehicle.

After a heated argument and scuffle, the guard accompanying the vehicle opened fire on the motorcyclist, the police said while narrating the entire episode adding that the bullets hit the man and a passer-by woman.