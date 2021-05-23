Sepoy martyred in fire from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan District, according to a press release posted on the ISPR website on Saturday.

“Our troops responded in a befitting manner. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced Shahadat,” said the press release.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021