Tareen group expresses confidence in PM after meeting with Fawad

NNI 23 May 2021

LAHORE: Members of Jahangir Tareen group on Saturday met Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and expressed their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Attending a luncheon along with Aamir Mehmood Kiani at the residence of Punjab minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial- who is also a part of the Tareen group, Fawad Chaudhry said that they are like a family and there were no rifts among the party.

“We have come here for a political dialogue and listened to their issues patiently on the directives of PM Imran Khan,” he said adding that Nauman Langrial, Saeed Akbar Nawani and Ajmal Cheema have reposed their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

The information minister said both sides have their confidence in the report to be prepared by Barrister Ali Zafar. “Neither Jahangir Tareen is expecting any undue favours from Imran Khan nor the prime minister is the type of a person who will extend any,” he said.

He said that all issues pertaining to differences among the party have been resolved as dialogue is the only way to move forward.

Fawad Chaudhry further asked NAB to stay its focus on mega corruption scandals and conclude their probes rather than unnecessarily expanding its domain.

Moreover, the members of the Tareen group also expressed their confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan during the presser and asked the government to public the report prepared by Ali Zafar.

“We will accept every bit of that report,” he said.

Talking about the Ring road scandal inquiry, he said the government wants Ali Zafar’s report to be made public. “Money for the Ring Road project was saved, not stolen. It is only in Imran Khan’s government that these scandals are investigated”, he added.

Earlier, the Federal Minister had attended a luncheon hosted by Jahangir Tareen Group at the residence of Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial in Lahore. During the meeting, the concerns of the Jahangir Tareen group and provincial issues were discussed.

NAB Jahangir Tareen Imran Khan Chaudhry Fawad

