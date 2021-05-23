IHC to hear cases against Sharifs on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed the hearing date of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Muhammad Safdar Awan (retd)’s appeals for May 25.

According to the cause list released by the IHC registrar office on Saturday, the court will hear appeals in Al Azizia reference, Avenfield reference and Flagship reference.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar will hear the cases.

It will be decided in the next hearing who will be the pleader for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who has been declared absconder in these references.

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt ® Safdar have appealed their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz Sharif has also appealed his conviction in the Al Azizia reference.

The National Accountability Bureau has submitted an appeal for increase in the jail terms for the guilty in the Avenfield and Al Azizia references.

The anti-graft body also appealed the release of those involved in Flagship reference.