May 23, 2021
Pakistan

‘PML-N needs only 13 MPAs’ support for no trust move against Buzdar’

Recorder Report 23 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that his party needs the support of only 13 MPAs in the provincial assembly of Punjab to table a no-trust move against the sitting Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Rana also dispelled the impression that the PML-N does not want the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not stay at the office after the exit of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as a result of no-confidence move. He was of the view that Shehzad Akbar had wrecked the PTI since he had started inquiries against Tareen and others on PM Imran’s order.

To a query, he ruled out the possibility of the return of senior politician and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan into the PML-N.

In an interview to a TV channel, Rana predicted there would be parting of the ways between Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to the next general elections. The PML-N would negotiate with the estranged PTI leader (JKT) to invite him to the party.

When asked about his party president visit to London, Rana said that Shehbaz Sharif would be able to fly to the UK soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PMLN

