ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CAP greets NeCC on addition of Pakistan to Amazon’s sellers’ list

Recorder Report 23 May 2021

LAHORE: The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has congratulated the National E-Commerce Council (NeCC) on the long-awaited addition of Pakistan on the sellers list of Amazon.

This development will allow SMEs and individuals across the country to engage through a variety of online business models to serve hundreds of millions of online consumers on the largest marketplace of the world.

On behalf of the organized retail sector, CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob stated: “We highly appreciate the leading role of the Ministry of Commerce and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, ably supported by many private and public sector stakeholders of the NeCC to achieve this great milestone for the e-commerce industry of Pakistan.”

“In order to make the most of this opportunity, Pakistani brands, exporters and budding entrepreneurs will need to do their homework because operating a successful business on a customer-obsessed and data-driven platform like Amazon is very different from running a normal online store. Capacity building related to brand-building, quality assurance, customer experience and supply-chain management based on the marketplace’s requirements are essential and businesses that can master these will flourish on Amazon and beyond,” Tariq stated.

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan has been working closely with the NeCC to ensure timely execution of the action items as part of the National E-commerce Policy with key emphasis on empowerment of youth, women entrepreneurs and SMEs to enable them of direct selling from Pakistan on Amazon was a main objective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ecommerce CAP NECC Amazon’s

CAP greets NeCC on addition of Pakistan to Amazon’s sellers’ list

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.