CAP greets NeCC on addition of Pakistan to Amazon’s sellers’ list

LAHORE: The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has congratulated the National E-Commerce Council (NeCC) on the long-awaited addition of Pakistan on the sellers list of Amazon.

This development will allow SMEs and individuals across the country to engage through a variety of online business models to serve hundreds of millions of online consumers on the largest marketplace of the world.

On behalf of the organized retail sector, CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob stated: “We highly appreciate the leading role of the Ministry of Commerce and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, ably supported by many private and public sector stakeholders of the NeCC to achieve this great milestone for the e-commerce industry of Pakistan.”

“In order to make the most of this opportunity, Pakistani brands, exporters and budding entrepreneurs will need to do their homework because operating a successful business on a customer-obsessed and data-driven platform like Amazon is very different from running a normal online store. Capacity building related to brand-building, quality assurance, customer experience and supply-chain management based on the marketplace’s requirements are essential and businesses that can master these will flourish on Amazon and beyond,” Tariq stated.

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan has been working closely with the NeCC to ensure timely execution of the action items as part of the National E-commerce Policy with key emphasis on empowerment of youth, women entrepreneurs and SMEs to enable them of direct selling from Pakistan on Amazon was a main objective.

