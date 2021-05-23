ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Importance of road safety highlighted

Muhammad Saleem 23 May 2021

LAHORE: Speakers at the “Global Road Safety Week” closing event held at Governor House highlighted the importance of road safety by reducing the speed of motorbike to 30km per hour for saving lives and reducing serious injuries on roads.

The Punjab Emergency Service in collaboration with World Health Organization organized the event. The joint effort was in line with WHO strategic pillars of road safety to meet the UN Global Road Safety Targets 2030.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Country Head WHO Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunaranthna, Rescue Officers from Rescue Headquarters, Academy, Regional Emergency Officers, WHO officers participated in the event.

In his video message, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Emergency Service to provide timely response to road traffic victims and rescuing 2.8 million victims of road traffic crashes and providing a sense of safety to the citizen of Punjab.

He also emphasized reducing the speed of motorbikes and ensure the wearing of a helmet to make your travel safe and reduce the number of road accidents.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr Faisal Sultan said on the occasion that the government is committed to reducing the road traffic crashes and the Rescue Service is doing a commendable job in providing a post-crash response in line with UN WHO Strategic Pillars of Road Safety. After establishing the post-crash Response system, there is a dire need to work on other road safety pillars as well to reduce are increasing burden of disease, he said. World Health Organization Country Representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala highlighted the importance of UN Road safety week and the importance of UN WHO 5 strategic pillar of road safety to half the burden by 50 per cent of deaths and serious injuries on roads.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab shared her personal experience of road crash before the establishment of Rescue Service. She said now people are lucky as they have an integrated emergency care system of Rescue 1122 for pre-hospital care, but citizen should also take care of their lives especially motorbike riders must reduce speed to save themselves from death and disability for the rest of their lives.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General Emergency Services Punjab briefed about the burden of disease due to road traffic crashes in Punjab. He said that Rescue 1122 alone is managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab, thus resulting in an accident every 1.6 minutes. Unfortunately, around 83 percent of these road traffic crash victims are associated with motorcycle accidents resulting in a huge socio-economic impact on society.

