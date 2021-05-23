ChildLife Foundation receives more patients during heatwave

KARACHI: Children fell seriously ill during the recent heat wave and last two days of Eid in the various parts of Sindh.

A large number of children suffering from diarrhea (Gastroenteritis), viral fever, Upper Respiratory Tract Infections, and fever with fits were brought to the emergency rooms of different hospitals across the province.

“The children required immediate emergency treatment. In Karachi, most of the children were brought to ChildLife Emergencies from Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Korangi, Lyari and Liaquatabad,” said Dr. Irfan Habib.

Dr. Irfan Habib, Medical Director, ChildLife Foundation, added that the heat wave badly affected children from May 10-18 and the incidents of paediatric diseases have risen sharply.

He advised the parents to keep their children at home and prevent them from unnecessary exposure to sunlight while plenty of water should be given to children of more than 6 months of age.

“Also, frequent hand washing can keep your children safe from germs. If the child is feeling hot due to high environmental temperature, try to rinse the face more often and avoid feeding them unhygienic food,” said Dr. Irfan. In case, he added, if the condition of your child doesn’t improve at home consult a physician at the earliest.

Dr. Irfan said that the ChildLife Foundation is playing an important role in providing emergency treatment to children and the Emergency Rooms of ChildLife Foundation are operational 24-hours a day.

