Withdrawal of LHC orders implementation plea testifies Shehbaz’s fleeing abroad attempt: Advisor

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said that Shehbaz Sharif’s withdrawal of the petition from Lahore High Court (LHC) to get its order implemented regarding the permission to go abroad for one-time for medical treatment to him had demonstrated that he (Shehbaz) tried to flee from the country on false pretext.

In a tweet, he said the withdrawal of the petition by opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also proved that the legal arguments presented earlier in the LHC about blacklist were flawed.

He said his offer of providing legal assistance (to Shehbaz) still stands.