Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in KP

APP 22 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,900 in the province, the official of health department said in a briefing here on Saturday.

He said, another 550 people recovered from corona virus in KP in 24 hours and the number of recovering corona patients in the province has reached 118,323.

He said, 452 people have been infected with coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 129,013.

He said the number of active cases in KP is 6,790. The health department across the province has conducted 8,471 diagnostic tests in one day in the province. In the last 24 hours, he said, 97 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 38 in Lower Dir, 35 in Abbottabad, 31 in Mardan and 28 in Buner.

The number of corona patients in LRH has gradually decreased to 202 with 18 patients being admitted in ICU. The Oxygen capacity has been increased by another 10,000 liters, now the total capacity has reached 25,000, he informed.

He said, the reduction in Corona patients does not mean that Corona is gone. He appealed to people to follow the corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Services regarding Lady Reading Hospital Corona are not declining at present.

About the Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said, it has 106 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted to 77 beds. The hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients with 25 patients in intensive care at the hospital.

There are currently 20 patients being treated at HDU and 25 patients are being treated for low Oxygen levels, he informed. He said two patients have been confirmed dead due to coronary heart disease today with 3 more corona patients being admitted on Saturday.

