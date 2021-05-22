Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks

The Sindh government decided on Saturday to extend the current Covid-19 restrictions in the province for another two weeks.

Chairing the coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the province has seen a surge in cases after the Eid holidays. The CM noted that Sindh's Covid-19 positivity ratio is 8.8 percent, while Karachi's positivity ratio remained 13.97 %.

The task force decided to extend the closure of schools and other educational institutions till June 6. The meeting said that a decision on reopening educational institutions will be taken after the coronavirus situation improves.

For the next two weeks, Seaview, Hawksbay and public parks will remain closed. Similarly, department stores will also remain open till 6 pm, while public transports will operate with 50 percent of passengers. While, wedding halls will also remain closed during this period.

Meanwhile, Friday and Sunday have been declared as closed days in Karachi, while Friday and Saturday have been declared the same for Hyderabad.