Several areas of Karachi face power outage due to fault in high transmission line

Several areas of Karachi are facing a power shortage due to a fault in a high transmission line.

K-Electric, the company which supplies electricity to Karachi, said on Saturday that it received reports of power failure from different parts of the city. The company has clarified that the power outage was due to a fault in a high-tension transmission line of 220 kV.

"Restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour. Availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly," it tweeted

.

In a separate statement, the ministry of energy said the reported power breakdown in Karachi happened because of tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2.

"The system in the rest of the country is completely normal. NTDC (National Transmission and Despatch Company) and KE officials are busy restoring the electricity supply. The causes of tripping are also being investigated," it said.

Power outages are common in Pakistan. In January, a massive power outrage in Pakistan plunged the country into darkness. The outage is believed to have happened due to a fault at a major power plant in the country.